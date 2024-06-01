Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Photo via BBC One
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret

A rather weird way of keeping things interesting, Netflix.
Published: Jun 1, 2024

The excitement for the third Knives Out movie was through the roof after Netflix and director Rian Johnson recently shared a sneak peek. Who wouldn’t be excited? With big names like Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, and the legendary Glenn Close joining Daniel Craig, it felt like the perfect lineup for another thrilling mystery. But that didn’t last long.

On May 24, the announcement revealed the cast for the new movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The teaser promised us another intense adventure with detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig. However, the mood shifted when Daryl McCormack was announced as part of the cast. Known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, The Woman in the Wall, and Bad Sisters, McCormack is in hot waters after fans noticed the actor has given his thumbs up to a number of controversial posts on X (formerly Twitter).

McCormack liked a post about a fake autopsy of George Floyd shared by conservatives. As if that wasn’t enough to make you cringe, he also follows Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson, two figures known for their controversial views on women and society. He even liked a post that insulted Beyoncé. Does Daryl McCormack admire misogynists or is he one? It certainly didn’t help his case when he seemingly supported Tate in his feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Despite the controversy surrounding McCormack’s online activity, the irony is that McCormack has been involved in several women-centric projects directed by female filmmakers. In 2022, he starred opposite two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. The movie, directed by Sophie Hyde, was praised for its bold and honest portrayal of a woman’s journey to self-discovery.

Until further clarification, his career trajectory so far is prompting at least a few to give him the benefit of the doubt.

McCormack also appears in the acclaimed series Bad Sisters, created and directed by Sharon Horgan. The dark comedy follows the lives of five sisters who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and their promise to always protect one another.

Earlier, the casting choices of Knives Out 3 faced backlash over picking Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner. Kunis, once a fan favorite for her role in the beloved sitcom That ’70s Show, faced public criticism in 2023 when she expressed support for her former co-star Danny Masterson, who was on trial for rape allegations. Meanwhile, Renner’s inclusion in the cast has raised eyebrows due to the disturbing allegations made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, regarding his behavior during their marriage in 2014. We’re talking substance abuse, death threats, passport theft, and leaving drugs within reach of their daughter.

If the X account is indeed confirmed as being McCormack’s official Twitter handle, he will be the latest actor with a questionable past and controversial behavior to join Knives Out 3. That’ll really get the fans excited, if for Netflix “excited” means being baffled and disappointed.

