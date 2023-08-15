‘They did their best to engineer it into ‘Deadpool’: ‘Suicide Squad’ wasn’t just butchered, but forcibly separated from the SnyderVerse

He's said it before, and he's still not wrong.

Warner Bros. has gained itself quite the reputation for getting its grubby fingerprints all over the DCEU, something James Gunn has promised to rectify once he drops the “E” and relaunches the franchise with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy.

While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, and Justice League were all tampered with to varying degrees, none were butchered quite as badly as David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last seven years, though, it’s clear that neither the filmmaker nor his fans are willing to give up until they get to see his unfiltered vision for the dismal dud.

Ayer has made a habit of dropping tidbits on social media that outline his original intentions for the antihero ensemble, and his latest nuggets of new information have left jaws on the floor after he intimated that Suicide Squad‘s connections to the overarching mythology of the SnyderVerse were initially a lot deeper than once thought.

Why WB said that SS seemed like Deadpool? That's totally false seeing your posts… we were robbed so bad! #ReleaseTheAyerCut — Daniele G i a v o n 🖖 (@pxpx1989) August 14, 2023

Why didn’t that happen? According to Ayer, because the cut was wrestled away from his control and transformed into something it wasn’t supposed to be.

Correct. It’s normal for “final cutting authority” to be established in the contracts. Contractual final cut is virtually unheard of. And usually has caveats like running time and format.



Hollywood creatives are really just hired hands at the end of the day. At the larger… https://t.co/8zIkhusyGZ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 14, 2023

Not for the first time, either, he explicitly named a certain Marvel superhero with a penchant for breaking the fourth wall and earning big bucks at the box office as the problem.

They did their best to engineer it into Deadpool. https://t.co/n3tC1HZ3C1 pic.twitter.com/HPOKkij6EK — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 14, 2023

For now, the wait for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad goes on, but you’ve got to imagine we’ll end up seeing it one day after Zack Snyder’s Justice League proved to be such a huge phenomenon, regardless of how much Gunn is attempting to distance his DCU from what came before.