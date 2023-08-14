‘I wish I had been allowed to go down the road’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director has no issues with concept art being called better than his movie

At this stage, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact Suicide Squad will not disappear from the cultural conversation until the near-mythical Ayer Cut finally escapes from the realms of the hypothetical and becomes a reality.

It looked for a second as though those prayers were about to be answered after rumors swept social media that James Gunn was on the cusp of giving it the okay, only for David Ayer himself to swoop in and dump an ice-cold bucket of water all over those hopes and dreams.

via Warner Bros.

Based on the amount of unseen behind the scenes images, concept art, and teases we’ve had from the writer and director, it’s not difficult to put together a rough estimation in your head of what his original vision was intended to be. And yet, some people are continuing to rag on Ayer whether intentional or not, leading the filmmaker to address the notion that the things we haven’t seen are infinitely superior to the shambles that ended up being launched into theaters back in the summer of 2016.

Not at all. I wish I had been allowed to go down the road. https://t.co/MJEr50yWLg — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 14, 2023

The Fury and End of Watch architect has hardly been keeping his cards close to the chest when reflecting on the way Suicide Squad was ripped out of his grasp and cobbled together as a bastardized version of what he had envisioned when he first signed onto the project, so why would he be upset that the thing he wanted to make in the first place looks better than the end product with his name attached that ended up as the worst-reviewed installment in the entire history of the DCEU?