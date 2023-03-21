‘Suicide Squad’ director makes it clear he wasn’t responsible for one of its most ‘horrific’ moments

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last seven years, you’ll be fully aware that David Ayer was only partly responsible for the way the critically successful but critically annihilated Suicide Squad turned out.

While there are plenty of fans out there who remain utterly convinced that a masterpiece would be on the cards were the filmmaker given the opportunity to re-edit his preferred vision for the DCU’s antihero ensemble epic, it’s nowhere near as simple. After all, Ayer was the man behind the camera for the majority of production, so a vastly superior version doesn’t necessarily mean a top-tier one.

via Warner Bros.

Either way, the End of Watch and Fury creator hasn’t been shy in naming and shaming the moments that weren’t part of his initial plans, the majority of which has largely been restricted to the butchering of Harley Quinn’s character arc and the voluminous amount of scenes featuring Jared Leto’s Joker that were left on the cutting room floor.

However, Ayer has been mixing things up a bit while reflecting on his intended comic book accuracy, where he couldn’t resist taking a shot at one of the most “horrific” lines of dialogue to be spoken in the film.

I worked from the DC printed comics. Just made tattoos all about LA Street Culture and not generic.



His character had way more love in my cut. I’ve been taking blows for the studio cut for a minute. Like that horrific BET line from Croc 🤦🏻‍♂️

Movie you saw was twisted up. https://t.co/ZVkNvAUs6S pic.twitter.com/bouI28Shv0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 21, 2023

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was solid casting as Killer Croc – and the prosthetic makeup used to bring the reptilian villain to life was suitably on-point – but he turned out to be just one of many casualties caused by the reshoots. The BET line is cringeworthy to put it lightly, so it’s understandable why Ayer would seek to wash his hands of it completely.