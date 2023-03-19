‘Suicide Squad’ director left disappointed and dismayed by division among the DCU fandom

The battle lines between the DCU fandom were drawn more than half a decade ago when Zack Snyder’s association with the franchise drew to a close, and the division hasn’t gotten any closer to healing in the years since.

Whether you’re heavily invested in the ongoing superhero saga or merely an audience member with a casual interest in the comic book company’s latest goings-on, anyone with an internet connection will be fully aware of the discord between SnyderVerse supporters who refuse to let go, and everyone else who admitted defeat and awaits the next chapter under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Caught somewhere in the middle is David Ayer, who directed Suicide Squad when the SnyderVerse was in full swing, only to see the theatrical cut taken out of his hands and butchered beyond recognition. While he’s been supportive of the demands to see the Ayer Cut brought to life – something Gunn has refused to rule out – he’s nonetheless been left dismayed by the continued unrest.

via Warner Bros.

Taking to Twitter, Ayer lamented on how everyone wants to see the best for the franchise at the end of the day, but they can never seem to agree on how they want that to happen, or who should be at the head of the table.

I’m a little sad today. Watching the tweets around DC. I had a really really shitty childhood. And I found solace in Batman. And Superman. Batman because he dealt with dark places and bad people and was a hurt kid like me. He overcame tragedy to make the world better. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 18, 2023

But that child in me still believes in Batman and Superman. And I hope there’s some kids somewhere who are less lonely, less abandoned, less invisible because of the world of ALL filmmakers, Writers, animators and illustrators working in the DC space both past and present. https://t.co/MxIxgiFP75 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 18, 2023

That it’s come during the very same weekend Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been free-falling at the box office surely isn’t a coincidence, with many genuinely reveling in the fact that the first feature released since Gunn and Safran’s appointment is on track to bomb. At the end of the day, everyone should want the best for a property they hold equally close to their hearts, but it ain’t gonna happen.