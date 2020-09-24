Downtown Disney Reveals Stunning Chadwick Boseman Mural

We’re now almost a month removed from Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death and millions of people around the globe are still reeling. The Black Panther star was an inspiration to so many, admired and respected by his peers in Hollywood and no doubt had a very long and exciting career ahead of him.

And now, as we continue to mourn, more and more tributes are pouring out in all different forms. Earlier this week, the Emmys showed some love for the actor and today, we have a rather stunning mural that’s been painted at Anaheim’s Downtown Disney in his honor.

Seen in the gallery down below, this gorgeous piece ofwork comes courtesy of concept artist and former Disney Imagineer Nikkolas Smith, who shared the following in the inscription:

“As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children’s hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick’s heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T’Challa. Long Live The King.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28th at the age of 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. Best known for his role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor had led a very accomplished career, starring in many, many films, including several critically acclaimed biopics that had him bringing to life important figures such as Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson.

Of course, his death rocked the world as like we said above, his battle with cancer was private and no one but those closest to him knew he was sick. Not even those at Marvel and Disney were aware, partly because was confident he’d get better and was even planning to begin preparing for Black Panther 2 this month.

Though he may be gone, it’s very clear that Chadwick Boseman has not been forgotten about in the slightest and his presence is still being felt everywhere. And as the weeks and months continue to roll on, you can be sure that more gorgeous tributes like the one above will surface, as the actor touched the lives of so many people during his short time on this earth.