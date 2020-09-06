Over 12 New Movies Hit Streaming And VOD This Weekend

Each weekend brings the latest batch of new releases to VOD and the various streaming services competing for both the eyes and wallets of viewers around the world, and the latest offering serves up a more eclectic bunch of titles than usual. One which covers everything from a $200 million epic and a surrealist horror to the usual mix of bargain basement genre flicks and even the return to our screens of Pauly Shore.

The most high-profile release of the weekend is obviously Disney’s Mulan, which has finally arrived six months behind schedule and exclusively to the Mouse House’s streaming platform. Although the calls to boycott the latest live-action remake have resurfaced, there’s no way that Niki Caro’s historical actioner turns out to be anything other than a huge money-spinner, especially when reviews have largely been very positive.

Documentary Robin’s Wish is also available, and promises a heart-wrenching look at the final days of one of the industry’s most popular and beloved talents, with close friends and family of Robin Williams all contributing in an effort to both honor his memory and shine a light on Lewy Body Dementia, the rare degenerative disorder that ultimately caused the actor to take his own life.

There are more than a dozen new movies available on VOD and streaming this weekend, and you can check out the full list below, along with where you’ll be able to find them.

Mulan – Disney Plus

Guest House – Digital

Robin’s Wish – Digital

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – Netflix

The Owners – Digital

Immortal – Digital

The 2nd – Digital

Love, Guaranteed – Netflix

Anthony – Peacock

Ebola Rex – Digital

Z – Digital

Time Loop – Digital

Critical Thinking – Digital

Trolls World Tour – Hulu/Peacock

Color Out of Space – Shudder

Spies in Disguise – HBO

The random and inexplicable pairing of Pauly Shore and Jackass‘s Steve-O seems unlikely to elevate Guest House to greatness, but Color Out of Space boasts a rare Nicolas Cage performance that isn’t phoned in, while Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things is already generating some wildly polarizing reactions. No matter what your preference in terms of taste or genre, though, there’s at least one new addition here that could very well be worth your time.