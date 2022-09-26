Droid debaters aim to settle on the greatest mechanical marvel ‘Star Wars’ has ever seen
Star Wars might not have become the powerhouse franchise it is today without those loveable droids. R2D2 and C-3PO introduced us to a galaxy far, far away in A New Hope and the pair have gone on to provide a common thread throughout the saga. Beyond those two icons fans have clutched many other droids to their hearts across the vast swathe of Star Wars media.
We recently got a great new droid buddy in Andor‘s B2EMO, but will he make r/StarWars’ list of the “coolest droid” ever?
Rogue One‘s hulking yet personable security droid is a great suggestion, but there’s another from the Knights of the Old Republic games who’s absolutely killer:
While we’re on video games the lovely BD-1 research assistant droid from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a fine companion:
And then there’s the classic IG-88, who made his debut in The Empire Strikes Back and turned heads (and most of the rest of his body) in The Mandalorian:
Rebels‘ C1-10P aka Chopper is also a great deep cut, with a fan pointing out that he has the “highest kill count of anyone in Star Wars“:
It may be early days yet, but some have already latched onto Andor‘s E2EMO:
But for many you can’t argue with the classics:
Whoever’s in charge of the droid design department at Lucasfilm deserves a raise. One of the highlights of the Disney era has been the huge variety of fun new droid designs (though strangely none of the replies mentioned adorable rolling droid BB-8). As we press forward with new shows like Andor, Ahsoka, and Acolyte we’re eager to see many fresh additions to the droid menagerie to come.
Perhaps a new “coolest droid” could be beeping just around the corner…