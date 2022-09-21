‘Star Wars’ fans just met ‘Andor’ droid B2EMO and would already die to protect him

There’s a lot to process in the first three episodes of Andor. The first quarter of the season has landed on Disney Plus and lives up to the promise of a grounded and emotionally mature Star Wars story. But fans have already picked what might be the show’s stand-out new character: adorable droid B2EMO.

Cut from similar cloth to R2D2, B2EMO – affectionally nicknamed ‘Bee’ – is a groundmech salvage assist unit that seems to have been owned by Maarva Andor for years. The droid is plucky, cute, and despite looking not unlike a small cupboard adorably personable.

And, all too predictably, Star Wars fans have clutched him tightly to their collective bosoms:

Nobody is allowed to be mean to B2EM0:

If anyone speaks ill on my baby B2 it’s on site. We love this lil droid with all our hearts in this household #Andor pic.twitter.com/t0pC2rz5DK — kris♡ | ANDOR SPOILERS (@obislover) September 21, 2022

NO I ALREADY LOVE B2EMO HE IS SO CUTE — andor spoilers (@organasbby) September 21, 2022

I will defend that droid with MY LIFE — emily! ANDOR TIME!! (@MOONKNIGHTJEDI) September 21, 2022

Many are comparing him to Pixar’s Wall-E:

first episode of #andor was really good omg the wall-e looking droid is so cute — melisa ♡ (@mandoluvbot) September 21, 2022

this wall-e shaped droid was designed specifically with me in mind i think — peter 2⁷ ❤️‍🔥🦇 andor waiting room (@kivirantas) September 21, 2022

Andor Wall-E is my new favourite droid — BΞN LΞFFLΞR (@BenLeffler) September 21, 2022

He is truly adorable:

I just watched the first 3 episodes and I really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to the next one. and of course I was completely surrendered to this little guy (Bee, Bee-two or B2EMO) #Andor #bee2 #B2EMO pic.twitter.com/K1b7bNYuvt — Helena Anjos (@HelenaAnjos16) September 21, 2022

And yes, they would die for him:

#ANDOR SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

i would d!e for bee i swear if he doesn’t survive the series you won’t hear from me for weeks — KJ ☾ | ANDOR SPOILERS (@djarinspena) September 21, 2022

Star Wars has a good track record in keeping cute droids alive, so we’re hopeful for B2EMO’s future. Having said that we didn’t like to see him getting threatened by the Imperial Corporate Guards, so there may be more peril in store for the little red guy.

As episode three ended Cassian and B2EMO were parted, with him remaining with Maarva as Cassian makes his escape to join the Rebellion. Things looked pretty gloomy for Maarva as the third episode ended, though we’re sure the trio will be reunited very soon.

In the meantime, we raise a glass to whoever in the Star Wars droid design department put together B2EMO. Another home run!

Andor‘s first three episodes are airing on Disney Plus.