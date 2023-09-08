The upcoming comedy about the GameStop scandal has some serious star power, but where and when can you watch it?

It’s only been a couple of years since the GameStop scandal rocked Wall Street, and now the David and Goliath-esque tale is getting the Hollywood treatment. Dumb Money is due to be released next week, and the biographical comedy-drama about the GameStop short squeeze in January 2021 has an ensemble cast that’s dusted with real star power, including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman, Pete Davidson, and many more.

With its release so imminent, many eager viewers and long-time Redditors who saw the GameStop debacle unfold in real time might be wondering where and when they’ll be able to see the trailer, and the film, too. If you want to know about the Dumb Money release date, trailer, and where to watch it, then read ahead!

What is Dumb Money about?

Image via Sony

Dumb Money, directed by Craig Gillespie, stars Paul Dano as Keith Gill, a small-time investing influencer who was a regular poster to the subreddit /r/WallStreetBets. Under the usernames /u/DeepFuckingValue (or DFV) on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube and Twitter, his content was a key factor in GameStop shares rising by almost 1,000 percent after he did some heavy-duty research and discovered the stocks were undervalued. His posts caused a massive buying spree, confounding hedge fund managers who’d been betting on the company failing and causing them to lose billions of dollars.

The massive financial companies then leveraged every trick in the book they could to stop prices from rising, even putting a short-term ban on people trying to purchase the stock. The skullduggery got to the point that Gill had to testify to the House Financial Services Committee about what had happened, during which he gave the iconic answer of “I just like the stock” when asked what had driven his purchasing of GameStop options.

Dumb Money charts this story of Gill and other investors as they try to take on the big banks and hedge fund managers to get what is rightfully theirs.

When is the release date of Dumb Money?

Image via Sony

Dumb Money premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival on Sep. 8, 2023, and will be available as a limited release in theaters across the United States on Sep. 15. It is expected to have a wider U.S. release on Sep. 29. International release dates vary.

Where can I watch Dumb Money?

Image via Sony

As Dumb Money is being distributed by Sony, it will only be available to screen in cinemas. Check your local theater for more information, but most of the big chains in large cities are likely to be showing the film during the first two weeks of its run, and most theaters in general will have it available by the end of the month.

No streaming rights have been announced as of yet.