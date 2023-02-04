Dumbfounding DC trolls miss the point entirely by assuming Kevin Feige invented the concept of a timeline

It was only a matter of time before the leaks began emerging from behind the scenes at DC Studios, with an image purportedly showcasing the potential release order for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters making its way online yesterday.

The biggest shocker was that it came after James Gunn and Peter Safran had unveiled the initial slate of projects, though, because very rarely do such major surprises and blockbuster bombshells manage to stay hidden until the day they’re supposed to be rolled out for the world to see.

It’s not a particularly or exciting image, but it does offer a hint as to what could be releasing when, leading the online sleuths to begin speculating wildly. One of the most fascinating subplots to emerge though came from a more boneheaded subset of DCU diehards, though, who seem to be operating under the assumption that Kevin Feige invented the linear timeline.

This aint a coincidence BTW. Even the format of timeline is supposed to mimic Marvel. pic.twitter.com/iwVWeHe6JK — DCU Movie Page #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@dcumoviepage) February 3, 2023

fam Kevin Feige didn’t invent the timeline https://t.co/ullOF9X8Nu — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) February 4, 2023

Tell me you’ve never seen a business timeline template before Marvel without telling me you’ve never seen a business timeline template before Marvel https://t.co/s51ref42AY — Brian Costello (@BrianRCostello) February 4, 2023

Marvel invented the idea of a timeline — tucker watkins (@twwlnh) February 4, 2023

Damn bro did my history teachers rip off marvel too — XXHi_HelloXXB (@XXHi_HelloXXB) February 4, 2023

Marvel created project timelines? The things used in every business presentation? — Jack (@jtinch) February 4, 2023

I can’t believe history is copying the MCU pic.twitter.com/QdIaDWEGpK — HamsterSlayer🐹 (@HamsterslayerP) February 3, 2023

OMG😮😮 cant believe ATLA is coping Marvel pic.twitter.com/Bus04JYPYK — Ordan the III 👑⚔️🇳🇬 (@KordanzP) February 3, 2023

Believe it or not, film and television titles that are designed to be released in sequential order will indeed form a timeline, something that has been utilized by Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Feige for well over a decade, but we’re giving him way much credit to even consider naming him as some sort of temporal pioneer.

Time has always been linear, and the rebuttals to the initial tweet have served to once more underline that not everything has to be boiled down to a Marvel vs. DC argument at the end of the day, but there’s a 99 percent chance it’s going to happen anyway.