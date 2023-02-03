James Gunn’s DCU has already sprung a leak after Chapter 1 timeline emerges online

Perhaps the single most surprising thing about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s unveiling of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters is that it didn’t make its way online sooner.

After all, select members of the press and industry figures were given the exact same presentation 24 hours previously, so it was a minor miracle that none of the information managed to hit the internet ahead of time. Of course, it was inevitable that it would happen eventually, with a leaked image revealing a potential release timeline for the various slate of projects.

@GraceRandolph I can see why they didn’t want to display a timeline image during the presentation 😅 clearly temporary logos though pic.twitter.com/Nz0hh9hvKZ — Nick Forsman (@MattMur247) February 3, 2023

Superman: Legacy was the only one given an official release date when the slate was rolled out, but if we take this grainy snap as gospel, then it looks like Creature Commandos will be first out of the gate. Waller emerges on HBO Max after the Man of Steel gets his latest reboot, before The Authority leads neatly into The Brave and the Bold.

After that, the True Detective-inspired Lanterns comes to small screens before Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is unleashed to theaters, before the cycle starts all over again with episodic Wonder Woman offshoot Paradise Lost and the horror-tinged Swamp Thing.

Of course, there’s no word on whether this is the genuine release plan, but we’ll find out eventually as the various creative teams begin to take shape, although we’d guess that Gunn and Safran already know exactly what order they’re planning to deliver each of the aforementioned titles.