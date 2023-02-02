James Gunn is already having to literally point out what a shared universe is supposed to be

It’s been less than 48 hours since James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters as the first chapter in the rebranded DCU, but the filmmaker and executive is already having to make literal explanations that he really shouldn’t have to.

After making it clear to a humor-deprived SnyderVerse supporter that he isn’t actually planning on using a Twitter poll to decide whether or not Superman ends up wearing his underwear on the outside, Gunn has now been forced to literally point out what a cinematic universe is supposed to be.

While there’s clearly many out there who ache for a return to the dark and dingy days of Zack Snyder’s tenure as the franchise’s chief creative architect, just as many are thrilled about the veritable buffet of film, television, live-action and animated content that’s coming their way.

Because the point of the universe is to include a variety of tones and styles instead of all of it literally have the same tone? — Red (@R3dHxxd) February 2, 2023

👆 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

Marvel’s shared mythology might be an entirely PG-13 operation, but it’s not as if you could show somebody who wasn’t a fan Eternals and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back-to-back without several questions being raised as to how exactly they occupy the same narrative space.

Hopefully the same goes for the DCU, especially when you consider Gunn has been sitting under the Kevin Feige learning tree for a while. At the end of the day, trolls are always gonna troll and haters are always gonna hate, but there’s no better way to shut them up by delivering top-tier superhero shenanigans on a consistent basis on screens both big and small.