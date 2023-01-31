Amanda Waller emerges from the rubble as the sole survivor of James Gunn’s DCU purge

There you have it folks, James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the future of the DCU, and it’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. Saying there’s a lot to unpack would be an understatement, but perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller has emerged as the sole survivor.

While they may have a future in some capacity, there was no Shazam! 3, Aquaman 3, Wonder Woman 3, The Flash sequel, or any updates on any of the other heavy hitters who’ve already been established within mainline canon, and that also extends to supporting players and Gunn favorites like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Photo via Warner Bros.

And yet, the Academy Award-winning actress who debuted seven years ago in David Ayer’s maligned Suicide Squad hasn’t only come out of the rubble without a scratch, she’s getting her own HBO Max series into the bargain. More DCU Davis is never a bad thing, and if she’s taking top billing then at least we can guarantee that her performance won’t be figuratively or literally phoned in like it was in Black Adam.

There were no solo projects for Zachary Levi, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, John Cena, Margot Robbie, or anyone else associated with the DCU prior to the Gunn/Safran regime, but one of the finest actresses the industry has to offer has come out the other side cleaner than ever before.

Davis chewing out elite operatives and superheroes for multiple episodes in a comic book TV show? Yes please, hook it to our veins immediately.