Few cinematographers manage to go on such a streak of powerful and acclaimed works as Greig Fraser has consecutiely over the past few years, having worked on numerous high-profile pop culture favorites like Rogue One, The Mandalorian, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It would be no overstatement, in fact, to suggest that the man is essentially a magician behind the camera.

During last night’s BAFTA award ceremony, Fraser won the Best Cinematography trophy for his work on Villeneuve’s sci-fi flick and reacted to his victory by providing the statement (per Collider) below:

“I am honoured to receive this award from such a distinguished body, which celebrates the crafts of our industry. Dune is greater than the sum of its parts, and I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my camera team, the sound department, the outstanding music composers, the hair and makeup artists, editors, costumers, art and production design departments. The list of people I am indebted to is too long to share, but you know who you are. I’d have no business accepting this award without thanking my wife Jodie. You have been the greatest supporter and the reason I am able to forge my path in this challenging industry. And of course Denis Villeneuve. I am grateful you took me on this journey with you, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us next.”

Only recently, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright both applauded Fraser in their own right for his work on the film, detailing what distinguishes this particular camera man from many other talented creatives in the industry.

While moviegoers are currently busy singing the praises of The Batman and basking in the gorgeous new version of Gotham City, for which Fraser once again gets the credit, the cinematographer will soon be going back to the desert world of Arrakis to film the second part of Dune with Villeneuve. Given his track record, we have no doubt that the sequel will be just as visually breathtaking as the original, if not more.