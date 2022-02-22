Robert Pattinson calls ‘The Batman’ cinematographer a “genius”

While trailers and other promo content can never tell you if a film will actually be great, The Batman has thus far been absolutely gorgeous and visually breathtaking to behold. That’s in large thanks to director Matt Reeves and cinematographer Greig Fraser, whom Robert Pattinson has recently dubbed a “genius”.

In a recent chat with Collider, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman) appeared for an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, and the former discussed how Greig Fraiser has brought this unique take on Gotham City to life.

“I mean, Greig said to me a lot, he’d say, two most difficult things when he was in film school, they said that by far the hardest thing to light are the Darth Vader helmet and the Batman cowl. “He’s an absolute genius. It’s so crazy, like, you go into it and even in the costume test and everything, you do not realize how difficult it is to light the cowl. Like, I mean, you’re just in shadow no matter what you do. And somehow he managed to figure out a way through it where it just looks cool, it looks like Batman, but also you can see expression and stuff.”

Pattinson further described Fraser’s camerawork as masterful, while Zoë Kravitz added that he made it look effortless.

“Yeah, that’s the thing. He really makes it look easy,” Kravitz said.

“So, it would be hard for us to know what was the most difficult because he really looks like he’s cruising.”

New batch of 'The Batman' posters spotlight colorful cast 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Fraser has a lot of acclaimed projects to his credit, including 2016’s Rogue One, 2018’s Vice, and 2021’s Dune, for which he’s received more than ten nominations across various awards for his cinematography.