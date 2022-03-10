HBO Max announced that Dune would make its return to the streaming service March 10, only this time fans won’t have to worry about a countdown to its departure.

The news was shared on HBO Max’s Twitter account along with a still from the movie featuring Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Dune will be streaming on HBO via HBO Max beginning March 10. — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 9, 2022

When Dune first premiered in theaters on Nov. 21, it also premiered on HBO Max using Warner Bros.’ hybrid same-day release model it applied to its 2021 films. The movie remained on HBO Max for thirty days, and it hasn’t been available to watch again until now. Like other Warner Bros. movies, it’s available to stream again, and it will stay on for a much longer period of time than the initial 30 days.

Previous examples that have used this model are Wonder Woman 1984, which was released in December 2020 and returned to HBO Max in May 2021, and Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released in March 2021 and returned in August of the same year. Both of these same-day movies have remained on HBO Max.

Dune had an impressive showing in theaters last year, grossing over $400 million worldwide, and the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie pleased many fans and critics alike. It also scored 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, though it missed out on a few categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Florence Pugh is in negotiations to join Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan Corrino, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. In the books by Frank Herbert, she’s Paul Atreides’ wife and a historian who chronicles Paul’s ascension. The actress would join an all-star cast including Chalamet and Zendaya as Chani, but Pugh’s decision has yet to be finalized.

Watch Dune currently streaming on HBO Max.