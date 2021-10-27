Dune Is Getting A Sequel And Fans Are Thrilled

Less than a week since the release of the highly-anticipated film, Dune, its sequel has been announced. Fans of the books and the film have been discussing the news on social media this evening, and they can’t get enough.

Dune premiered domestically on October 22nd and immediately became a hit with audiences around the globe. Dune was destined to be a box office success with an all-star cast, compelling storyline, and well-acted scenes.

We know that Dune 2 will have a 2023 release, and in a Tweet from Legendary, fans were told this is just the beginning.

In addition to fans sharing the exciting news, cast and crew members are also joining the celebration on social media — here’s what everyone is saying about Dune 2.

Dune star Timothee Chalamet shared an image highlighting the Dune pt 2 news.

This fan is still processing Dune but excited about a second fim.

getting hyped remembering i

about Dune 2 now have to

getting greenlit wait years for it pic.twitter.com/h6BqYuMAsf — Meagan Mistress of the Highlands (@meaganhyland) October 26, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that while we all excitedly celebrate the news, we still have to wait a while for part 2.

Dune

2 Dune 2 Furious

Dune: Tokyo Drift

Dune & Furious

Fast Dune

Dune & Furious 6

Dune 7

The Fate of the Dune

D9 — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) October 26, 2021

This fan brought F&F to Dune by suggesting titles for future Dune films.

DOES THIS MEAN I GET TO SEE MORE OF HIM pic.twitter.com/E5GBgPLHAl — Emily (@2speakor2die) October 26, 2021

The hard-hitting question — will we see more of this scene stealer?

I know this has been said probably a million times about the film already, but WOW! It was amazing! The most faithful adaptation of any book series I have seen so far, and just incredible in every way. I cannot wait to see Part 2! #Dune #FrankHerbert #PaulAtreides #BeneGesserit — Critically Acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV (@GalacticPawn) October 26, 2021

Dune 2 is slated to hit theaters in 2023.