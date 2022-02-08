‘Dune’ nominated for 10 Academy Awards

The sci-fi epic Dune raked in an impressive 10 nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, but it also missed out in some of the other important categories. The movie is based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, and it’s noted for being one of the most influential works of science fiction, inspiring the likes of George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise.

The categories Dune has been nominated for include Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Achievement in Sound, Original Score, Visual Effects, Film Editing, and Makeup and Hairstyling. While it cleaned house in the technical categories, it didn’t fare so well in the others. Notably, visionary director Denis Villeneuve wasn’t nominated for Best Director. Villeneuve (or Dunu Vunu, as Leslie Jordan called him while announcing the nominations) is known for such films as Prisoners (2013), Sicario (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and he received a Best Director nomination for Arrival (2017).

The actors were also left out, which could be considered surprising on account of the big names featured in the movie. Timothee Chalamet played the main character, Paul Atreides, and Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem (who’s nominated for Being the Ricardos) are not in contention in any of the acting categories.

This might not be that surprising, considering science fiction, fantasy, and horror movies often get overlooked at the Oscars. Powerhouses like Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, and Ridley Scott’s Alien broke through the barrier and won at the prestigious Academy, but it’s less likely for them to win outside of the technical nominations. Dune was replete with stellar visuals, locations, and wardrobe, but many fans loved the all-star performances from the actors as well.

The movie follows Paul Atreides, a smart young man with undiscovered gifts and a great destiny ahead of him. The noble House Atreides travels to the dangerous planet Arrakis and is thrown into a war over power and spice, a substance that gives the user heightened vitality and is used for interstellar travel. On his journey, Paul discovers the price of power and finds a connection to nature as he prepares for war against Baron Harkonnen, the nemesis of House Atreides.

David Lynch also adapted the sci-fi novel in 1984, and let’s just say the Mullholland Drive director’s version was not quite as celebrated.

It’s been confirmed that Dune will be getting a sequel to be directed by Villeneuve.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will air March 27, 2022, on the ABC Network.