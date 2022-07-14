The Dune: Part Two film is shaping up to be as epic and long as its predecessor was in 2021. Not only has it brought in Christopher Walken, but it’s also adding Austin Butler to fill Sting’s metal underwear and Souheila Yacoub to play a character who helps Paul, too.

News of the Swiss actress’ addition to the epic sci-fi story is reported today in an article from Deadline Hollywood. Yacoub will play Shishakli alongside returning actors Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. In the book saga, her character is one of the Fremen and ultimately gives Chalamet’s Paul the hooks in order to ride his first worm over on Arrakis.

This is the most notable role in Yacoub’s career to date. Her prior appearances include Gaspar Noé’s Climax, De Bas Etages, The Braves, and she appeared as a lead in the series Les Sauvages and No Man’s Land over on Hulu/Arte.

Production on Dune: Part Two is being eyed to start this fall, with the film’s release date being Oct. 20, 2023. Director Denis Villeneuve is back and will be producing as well. Executive producers on the project include Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein and Kevin J. Anderson.

Yacoub has not commented on her role in the film as of this story being filed beyond a small post on Instagram with a few emojis enclosed below.

Dune: Part One has grossed more than $400 million to date and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.