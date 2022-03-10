‘Dune: Part Two’ could be adding this star to the dynamic cast

When the cast for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was first announced, fans were taken back by the sheer magnitude of star power set to bring the realm to life once again. As rumors begin swirling about the cast for Dune: Part Two, that same level of excitement is palpable across the entertainment realm.

Deadline reports that Austin Butler is being considered to portray Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two. Feyd-Rautha is a villainous character, and the nephew of the infamous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

While Deadline shared that Legendary had no comment on the rumors, it’s a thrilling prospect to watch Butler alongside Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, and Rebecca Ferguson, who are all anticipated to return for the second installment.

Notably, it was also revealed that Florence Pugh is in talks to play the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, adding more star power to the cast.

Dune: Part Two begins principal photography in the fall of this year, having been pushed back from a summer start, but fans are as anxious as ever to see what the next chapter of Villeneuve’s Dune looks like. If you’ve yet to see the cinematic masterpiece, you can stream Dune on HBO Max again starting today.

You can also see Butler in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, Elvis, which chronicles the legendary musician’s rise to fame, and his complicated relationship with his manager, starting June 24.