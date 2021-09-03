Dune Star Compares The Sci-Fi Epic To Harry Potter

We’ve already had Denis Villenueve’s Dune compared to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings by one member of the crew, while very early reactions claimed it had the potential to be this generation’s Star Wars, too. However, leading man Timothée Chalamet has offered up yet another beloved fantasy franchise as a spiritual bedfellow, namely Harry Potter.

We’ve been hearing nothing but incredibly good things about Dune, with superlatives like “cinematic masterpiece” being thrown around regularly, while a spinoff series is already in development for HBO Max. Of course, the literary adaptation is only telling half a story, so let’s hope that audiences turn out in their droves to support Villenueve’s vision, especially when the filmmaker said watching it at home would be like having a speedboat in the bathtub.

In a new interview, Chalamet compared the generational influence of Frank Herbert’s source novel to that of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, admitting that he’s wracked with nerves and excitement as Dune finally begins entering the final stretch of the marketing campaign ahead of an October 22nd bow.

“It was nerve-wracking from the announcement. And so much of our pop culture and films and books have been derived from Dune, and all the philosophy in the book. I’ve been shocked to learn how many people have a next-level connection to the book. I compare it to how our generation grew up with Harry Potter, and that one makes sense to me. But it’s cool to see with Dune also, when you actually sit down and read it. It’s not that it’s a quote-unquote ‘hard read’ or anything, but it’s not made to be consumed easily, I think that’s fair to say.”

It would be a crying shame were Dune to win rave reviews but flop at the box office to extinguish hopes of a sequel, although Villenueve has been in this exact same boat before with Blade Runner 2049. The movie looks incredible, and it demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, but the theatrical industry is in such a constant state of flux these days that nothing can be taken for granted or guaranteed.