You know your Oscars after-party is popping off when not one, but two Muad’Dibs are in attendance. Star of David Lynch’s 1984 Dune Kyle MacLachlan snapped a pick with his successor Timothée Chalamet, with both men doing the Atreides family salute.

Check it out:

The two Pauls crossed paths last night. Nice to see you again @RealChalamet and congratulations @dunemovie on your #Oscars success! #Dune 🐛⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SFkwqPxzIP — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) March 28, 2022

The picture was retweeted by the official @dune movie account, who simply captioned it “Legend meets legend.” The pair have good reason to celebrate: Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic science fiction novel walked away with six Oscars, winning for cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design, and sound.

This is quite a turnaround for Dune in Hollywood. The Lynch movie was a famous box office bomb, trying and failing to condense the very complicated story into one movie. The new project smartly divides the first book into two movies, with Dune: Part Two scheduled for release in October 2023.

Back in 2020, MacLachlan was asked whether he was hyped for Villeneuve’s Dune and said:

“I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he’s put together a really cool cast. I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it’s one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Dune now being an awards season success and a box office hit likely means other related projects will move towards production soon. One of the more interesting is Dune: The Sisterhood, a HBO Max show centering on the Bene Gesserit. Intended as a prequel to the movie, it will explore the secrets of the mysterious witchy women who guide the destiny of the galaxy and have big plans for Paul Atreides.

Dune is available to stream on HBO Max.