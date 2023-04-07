Dusting off the greatest DC movie never made would give James Gunn an easy victory over the haters

On that fateful day in October of 2014, DC announced a slate of projects that would act as the first stage in its ambitious expansion to give the company a shared universe that could rival that of Marvel Studios, only for half of them to end up never being made….

Not only that, but the next decade was littered with countless projects that were confirmed to the world – often with release dates and filmmakers attached – that ended up biting the dust. However, we’re diving a little deeper into the past than that, to dust off what easily had the potential to be one of the comic book outfit’s greatest-ever adaptations if it was pulled off correctly.

Image via DC Comics

The screenplay for David S. Goyer and Justin Marks’ Green Arrow: Escape from Super Max has become the stuff of legend, with the story finding Oliver Queen incarcerated in the titular facility, which also happens to be inhabited by a cavalcade of iconic villains, with the facility itself being described as a character that would open the door to a myriad of inventive action scenes tailored around each inmate’s specific set of powers.

While the distinct lack of Green Arrow in the Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters slate so far indicates that maybe James Gunn isn’t interested in the Emerald Archer, Redditors have become enamored with the mere suggestion of seeing Escape from Super Max finally brought to life.

It would definitely give Gunn an easy victory over his most vocal detractors, the majority of whom would love to see the Green Arrow prison break thriller become a reality, but sadly it only exists in the realms of spitballing and wishful thinking. At least for now.