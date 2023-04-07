James Gunn makes an astute observation that savagely puts Henry Cavill backers in their place

Ever since Henry Cavill‘s long-awaited return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam ended in outright embarrassment for the actor after he’d announced his full-time comeback to the world on social media, James Gunn has been facing repeated accusations that he harbors an agenda against the longtime Kal-El.

He’s denied it on several occasions already, and it’s clear that keeping a 40-something Clark Kent on the books simply to appease the fandom was never going to be on the cards, especially when Gunn’s own Legacy was confirmed as the launchpad for the latest overhaul of the DCU.

There’s destined to be a vocal section of dissenters who try to sh*t on the impending reboot for the sole reason that somebody other than Cavill will be wearing their underwear on the outside, but constantly piling onto Gunn’s innocuous social media posts to push the agenda is a desperate and borderline delusional move that accomplishes nothing in the short or long-term.

Funnily enough, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was wishing a happy birthday to close friend and collaborator Michael Rooker on Twitter when the Cavill-supporting masses came out of the woodwork, and he shut them down with a reply that was as accurate as it was savage.

He still exists. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 6, 2023

Despite exiting The Witcher and finding his Highlander reboot dwelling in developmental purgatory, Henry Cavill does indeed still exist. He’s currently shooting The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with Guy Ritchie at the helm, and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle is still out there somewhere, so it’s not as if being ditched as the Big Blue Boy Scout has left him on the outside of Hollywood looking in.