Henry Cavill’s rotten luck continues after everyone completely forgets his next major role even exists

After his ill-fated comeback as Superman proved to be every bit as embarrassing as it was short-lived, Henry Cavill seemingly secured his reputation as perhaps the single most unfortunate actor in the industry.

Having made it down to the final two alongside Daniel Craig when Casino Royale was casting its 007, the star turned down the chance to appear in Zack Snyder’s 300 because he was waiting on the call from Eon Productions that never came, while he’d even missed out on Superman before the filmmaker cast him in Man of Steel despite doing a costumed screen test for J.J. Abrams’ canceled Flyby.

The future Geralt of Rivia additionally lost out to Robert Pattinson when they were both gunning to play Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, long before he spent half a decade exiled from the DCU to be replaced by a faceless double, which then saw him publicly retract his celebratory post touting Black Adam as the beginning of a brand new era.

To make matters worse, Cavill wrapped shooting on Matthew Vaughn’s blockbuster espionage actioner Argylle well over a year ago, but things have gone so radio silent a lot of folks completely forgot it even existed.

There’s a star-studded ensemble in place and franchise plans afoot for Argylle, but so far there’s not even a hint as to a potential release date. It’s surely got to be sometime this year, but given the former Witcher’s bad run of luck dating back almost two decades, would anyone be shocked if the long-gestating Highlander reboot ended up falling apart at this point, too?