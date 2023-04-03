‘John Wick’ director suspiciously fails to name Henry Cavill’s ‘Highlander’ among his upcoming projects

Currently celebrating its 15th consecutive year lodged in the fiery bowels of development hell, John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot is nowhere close to even considering a start date for production.

The dynamic duo are merely the latest in a long, long, long list of talents to have attached themselves to the project since it was first announced a new spin on the fan favorite fantasy franchise was in the works, but we’re no closer to discovering whether or not this will actually be the one to make it all the way to the big screen.

Having recently – and expertly – dodged a status update in a recent interview, Stahelski was back at it again in an interview with Collider, except things were even more suspicious this time. When asked which of the many features he’s been attached to could be next in line, the filmmaker named no less than three, but Highlander wasn’t among them.

“I have a couple of great properties going on right now. I’m attached to Black Samurai with Netflix, and with Rainbow 6 with Paramount and Michael B. Jordan, which is super exciting. And then, you know, Ghost of Tsushima, which I can’t say enough good things about. Just even the story that property has to it. If you told me tomorrow, I had to do any one of the three, I’d be very happy to jump right in and go.”

That’s hardly encouraging given the trials and tribulations faced by Highlander over the last decade and a half, but it’s not exactly a surprise. After all, Cavill’s run of rotten luck is fast approaching legendary status, and seeing as the property has lain dormant for so long in spite of repeated attempts to change its fate, there’s a lot of people who’d be more shocked if the thing actually ended up getting made.