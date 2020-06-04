Watch: Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Trump In Passionate Black Lives Matter Plea

Riots and protests continue to rock America following the killing of George Floyd. Scores of people across the nation are rallying behind the Black Lives Matter movement to express their outrage at the incident and make a stand against institutional racism, and that includes celebrities and politicians.

The latest movie star to back the cause is none other than Dwayne Johnson, who has called out Donald Trump in an impassioned video uploaded to his Twitter account. Although the Fast & Furious star did not mention the US president by name, it’s clear who his call for “compassionate leadership” was aimed at.

“Where are you? Where is our leader?” Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Real Life Superhero In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Johnson goes on to challenge Trump to take the Black Lives Matter movement’s message on board and “create the change that’s needed to normalize equality.” At the time of writing, the eight-minute clip has been viewed more than 2 million times and attracted almost 35,000 likes on the social network.

“Of course, all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees… we must say the words: Black lives matter,” says Johnon.

Trump’s response to the protests has been criticized by activists, celebrities and politicians, but Johnson is adamant that the latest Black Lives Matter campaign is bringing about positive change in the US. Later in the footage, he urges his followers to draw inspiration from those making a stand and “become the leaders we are looking for.”

“The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”

Dwayne Johnson‘s impassioned video is a damning indictment of Trump’s reaction in the wake of Floyd’s death and it’s been met with a strong reaction from his followers, some of whom responded by urging him to run for office. This is something the former wrestler has joked about in the past, of course, but there’s no denying his ability to motivate and offer leadership.