Dwayne Johnson May Cameo In Fast & Furious 9

The Fast & Furious franchise got bigger this summer, with the long-running series’ first spinoff Hobbs & Shaw earning over $750m at the box office. Given that some key members of the Fast family weren’t best pleased that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham had decided to keep playing the two title characters outside of the main continuity, it seemed unlikely that either of the duo would be returning to reprise their roles in the currently-shooting Fast & Furious 9.

However, Johnson recently made it public that he had ended his highly-publicized behind-the-scenes issues with franchise lead and producer Vin Diesel, which opened the door to the man formerly known as The Rock to return to the fold at some point down the line. Now, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart had cameos in Hobbs & Shaw, and that Keanu Reeves is in talks to join the franchise, all of which turned out to be true – have tipped us off that Johnson may be set to make a cameo appearance in Fast and Furious 9.

Our information comes from an early draft of the movie’s script which included a cameo from Luke Hobbs. Obviously, big-budget blockbusters with massive ensemble casts tend to go through a number of rewrites during production and things can always change, but if there’s any chance of Fast & Furious 9 getting the biggest movie star in the world involved, it seems unlikely that the studio would pass up the opportunity.

While Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seem to have put their differences behind them, it remains to be seen if the other core members of the cast will be quite as forgiving, with Tyrese Gibson in particular being vocally critical about Johnson’s decision to focus on Hobbs & Shaw at the expense of the ninth installment. Even if the two sides fail to come to an agreement though, John Cena is still there to fill the ‘pro wrestler-turned-actor’ void vacated by his former WWE rival.