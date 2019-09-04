The Rock Celebrates Hobbs & Shaw Beating Avengers: Endgame’s Record

Believe it or not, a film has just toppled a box office record held by Avengers: Endgame. Don’t worry, Marvel fans: the superhero flick is still the highest-grossing movie ever made. Now, however, it no longer holds the distinction of being the longest feature to hold the number one spot at the box office in 2019. That distinction belongs to Hobbs & Shaw.

The record was previously held by a trio a Marvel titles. Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel were all the top flicks at the box office for three consecutive weeks before getting knocked off. Hobbs & Shaw has now surpassed them though by maintaining the top position for four weekends in a row. It’s the first flick this year to do so and the accomplishment has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pumped.

The star of the film posted a video on his Instagram this week saying the following:

“Thank you guys so so much for the incredible love and the incredible support…that you’ve shown Hobbs & Shaw. This past weekend, you made Hobbs & Shaw the number one movie in the world for four weekends in a row. That, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, is a brand new 2019 record. The previous record held by our favorite super heroes: Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel. They held it for three weekends in a row and we have now set a new record. Four weekends in a row.”

Of course, the feature still has a long way to go if it ever dreams of catching the overall intake of the highest-grossing film ever. Hobbs & Shaw has pulled in an impressive $687 million worldwide, but that pales in comparison to the $2.79 billion Avengers: Endgame made at the end of its theatrical run.

Still, the success of this movie is nothing to sneeze at. The well-received spinoff will likely encourage executives to continue to expand The Fast and the Furious franchise. After all, the studio is reportedly already moving forward with an entire cinematic universe that they hope can one day compete with the likes of Marvel and Star Wars. Whether that’ll ever happen or not remains to be seen, but you can do your part to support the series by checking out Hobbs & Shaw, as it’s still playing on the big screen worldwide.