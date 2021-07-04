Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Black Adam Entering Final Week Of Shooting

Dwayne Johnson is always incredibly busy, regularly powering through multiple projects in succession, which is no easy task when he produces all of his own output and almost exclusively stars in action-packed blockbusters. Luckily, the actor has some well-earned rest coming up after confirming that Black Adam has entered its final week of production.

It’s been a relatively quick turnaround for the DCEU epic considering that cameras only started rolling at the beginning of April, with regular Liam Neeson collaborator Jaume-Collet Serra now gearing up for what’s no doubt going to be an extensive post-production process given the volume of visual effects involved. Black Adam will explode into theaters on July 29th of next year.

The world’s biggest movie star making his first appearance in cinema’s most popular genre is tantalizing to say the least, and the 49-year-old took to social media with a statement marking the final seven days of filming on Black Adam, which you can read below.

“This coming week is a big one – our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. All the training, the diet, with Covid it’s been 2 years of character, story and production prep and it all culminates to next week…. Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support – I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week.”



Of course, being Dwayne Johnson means that there’s never more than a minute to take it easy, and once Black Adam officially calls it a wrap he’ll be straight onto the promotional tour for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is heading to the big screen and Disney Plus Premier Access at the end of this month. Netflix’s globetrotting thriller Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds is also coming later this year on top of Johnson’s commitments to voicing Superman’s canine companion Krypto in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

Then there’s Amazon’s festive action comedy Red One and another comic book adaptation opposite Emily Blunt in Ball & Chain additionally announced, so the end of Black Adam hardly signals the start of a vacation for the leading man.