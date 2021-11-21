Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Red Notice’ reaching 150 million viewers

Up until the release of Red Notice, no Netflix original movie had ever managed to reach 100 million views in its first month of release, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction coming closest after agonizingly topping out at 99 million last year.

However, not only has Rawson Marshall Thurber’s star-studded action blockbuster handily surpassed that mark, but the platform’s recent change in the way it measures viewership data will give us a much better and more comprehensive indication of just how well Red Notice has performed.

The crowd-pleasing globetrotter topped the most-watched list in 88 countries just 24 hours after debuting last Friday, on its way to scoring the most-watched weekend in Netflix history. Now, star and producer Dwayne Johnson has taken to Instagram and posted a video that shows him celebrating Red Notice‘s success with his writer and director, where he touts that 150 million subscribers have seen the film already.

Those are exactly the kind of numbers the boardroom would have been expecting when they united the A-list trio of Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a broad genre adventure, especially when the rumored $200 million budget turned out to be a generous estimate. Red Notice hasn’t been getting a lot of love from critics, but audiences have fully embraced the light and breezy entertainment they’d been promised in the buildup.