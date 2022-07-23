Dwayne Johnson drops another major Superman hint at Comic-Con

Ever since Black Adam was first announced, rumors of Henry Cavill’s potential involvement as Superman have been near the front of the rumor mill, and it makes complete sense when you think about it for more than a few seconds.

We’ve got two huge, jacked, handsome, and incredibly popular movie stars who also happen to embody buff superheroes with very little need for padding under their costumes. Oh, and Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia is Cavill’s agent, so it’s not like they don’t travel in the same circles, either.

The Rock has been dropping hints for what feels like forever, and he let another one out while onstage for Black Adam’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, when asked if Black Adam was capable of taking down the Man of Steel.

“Pound for pound they’re pretty close… it all depends on who is playing Superman.”

Fans have been expecting Cavill to swing by, while the worst-case scenario speculation has been hearing through the grapevine that the faceless body double that made cameo appearances in Shazam! and Peacemaker would be utilized instead, which would give the headless Kryptonian the bizarre distinction of having made just as many appearances in the DCEU as Zack Snyder’s Superman.

There was intense chatter touting The Witcher star for a surprise appearance at Comic-Con this weekend, but now that the Black Adam panel is over and the Warner Bros. team has left the stage, we can expect the internet to explode in fury.