Dwayne Johnson hypes new ‘Black Adam’ BTS images

The hype train is in full effect for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam.

The wrestler-turned-movie-star shared on Twitter a new behind-the-scenes image from the DC superhero film that he stars in and produced.

“Man in Black. JSA. Enjoy. #BlackAdam.”

Johnson teased how radically different the role of Black Adam is from his previous heroic characters in movies, according to the Total Film article the actor shared.

“It is a departure from anything I’ve played before in the past,” Johnson said of the antihero.

The character is poised to face off against the Justice Society of America in the film, including going up against the “untold power” of Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, the article said. However, that doesn’t mean Black Adam will be anything close to resembling an easy opponent for JSA members. That’s because Black Adam is being billed as someone who does not hesitate to “destroy anyone who dares violate his code.”

“He will rip you in half,” Johnson said. “He will literally grab you by the neck, and then grab you by the thigh, and rip your body into two pieces!”

Black Adam, according to Johnson, is poised to not simply make another run-of-the-mill entry in the DC Extended Universe but completely disrupt it. The film follows the titular antihero as he is let loose onto the modern era after breaking free from 5,000-years of imprisonment.

Johnson has been keeping the film close to his chest ever since he was first attached to the project 15 years ago.

Black Adam comes thunderbolting into theaters on Oct. 21.