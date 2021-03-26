Dwayne Johnson Has 2 Movies Blowing Up On Netflix Today

Two of Dwayne Johnson’s biggest blockbusters are blowing up on Netflix right now.

The Rock has been in many hits over the years, but a couple of his highest-grossing films are currently both among the Top 25 movies on the platform the world over. 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is sitting in the 21st position, with 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle just above it in 20th place, according to the latest rankings from FlixPatrol this Friday, March 26th.

Funnily enough, the order of these two films on the chart matches how Jumanji beat out Hobbs & Shaw in terms of both commercial performance and critical reception, though each one was very successful in those areas. Sony’s Jumanji reboot was a surprise smash, earning almost $1 billion worldwide. Two years later, meanwhile the F&F spinoff was a guaranteed money-earner and, sure enough, it brought in $760 million at the box office.

Furthermore, Jumanji was universally praised for its unique spin on the 1996 original’s story, earning a Certified Fresh rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus singling out its “charming cast and humorous twists.” Hobbs & Shaw was also well received for “its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences,” though it earned some criticism for the ridiculousness of the plot, coming in at a totally solid 67% on RT.

Welcome to the Jungle was followed up by 2019’s The Next Level, which reunited Johnson with co-stars Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart and offered pretty much more of the same as its predecessor. And now, a third film is on the way. Likewise, Hobbs & Shaw 2 with Jason Statham is in development. What’s holding these two projects up is how darn busy The Rock is these days, and he’s currently shooting DC’s Black Adam.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson also has a Netflix original coming up later this year – action-comedy Red Notice, co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.