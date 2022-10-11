Dwayne Johnson name-drops the Justice League, says ‘Black Adam’ is ‘building to something big’

At this stage, Dwayne Johnson is barely even trying to conceal the fact that those long-running rumors of a Henry Cavill cameo in Black Adam have turned out to be right on the money.

The actor and producer has been a vocal supporter of the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian for a long time, and the pair are friends offscreen, so it makes total and complete sense. Fortunately, it would appear that the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery are a great deal more than willing to get The Witcher star back on board than their predecessors.

We’ve also been hearing Johnson tease that Black Adam is only the beginning, with the antihero’s live-action debut poised to lead to a slew of additional projects revolving around the key cast. Taking things one step further, The Rock was barely able to hold back a smile as he name-dropped the Justice League in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, before hinting that “something big” was in the offing.

“What you saw at the end of the movie, that everyone is now losing their minds over, that’s a reflection of listening to the fans. And that’s also a reflection of building to something big. The goal is… we want to continue to build out the DC universe because there’s so many places to go with Black Adam, with the JSA, the Justice League, new characters that are in the DC bible that haven’t been introduced yet. It’s really up to the fans.”

It looks as though that Cavill appearance is nailed-on, then, and you can bet the fans will indeed be losing their minds when they see it for themselves. That could give Black Adam a nice bump at the box office, too, with Johnson poised to grab an entire franchise by the horns and drag it into a new era.