Dwayne Johnson Named As The Most Likeable Person In The World

It’s almost impossible to find an actor that’s 100% universally beloved, unless of course their name is Tom Hanks or Keanu Reeves, but Dwayne Johnson has also got to be up there. While there are inevitably going to be a few people who think the guy is an assh*le for reasons they’d rather keep to themselves, most folks would agree that he seems like an all-round good dude.

His down to earth persona and massive reach on social media have seen him cement a reputation as arguably the single biggest movie star on the planet, which isn’t a bad return for someone who’d dreamed of the silver screen ever since he first followed in his father’s footsteps a quarter of a century ago by entering the professional wrestling business after failing to be drafted by an NFL team despite a successful college football career.

Even though he spent less than seven years as a full-time grappler, The Rock will always be regarded as one of the three biggest names the business has ever produced alongside Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and in terms of mainstream crossover appeal, he’s miles out in front. Not only that, but a new article has now dubbed him as the most likeable man in the world, and the 48 year-old reacted in typically humble fashion, saying:

“From being called a ‘big complicated assh*le’ at fifteen years old (due to fighting that led to suspension) to now being called ‘the most likable person in the world’. Hey, I made a little progress. Big mahalo to writer, Polina Marinova for writing this profile. Thanks for taking the time as this was a nice surprise to read. True story, while I was ‘serving my time’ on my two-week school suspension, I heard a quote that would actually help shape the rest of my life, perspective and work ethic, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice’. And plus life is much easier when you’re not an assh*le.”

As an A-list megastar, powerful producer, football league co-owner, tequila magnate, philanthropist and the highest-paid talent in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has every right to take it easy, but he continues to chase dreams that many deemed unobtainable when he first made the jump into acting, and the man is living proof that hard work ultimately pays off, while he’s always more than happy to share words of wisdom or encouragement with his millions of fans.