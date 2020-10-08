Dwayne Johnson Sets New Instagram Record As Followers Hit 200M
After dubbing himself ‘Franchise Viagra’ roughly a decade ago – and rightfully so – thanks to his ability to increase the box office returns of Fast and Furious, Journey and G.I. Joe sequels just by simply being on screen, Dwayne Johnson is now fitting comfortably into his role as the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star and he almost always chooses parts in effects-heavy blockbusters that are usually locks for strong box office business. Again, due to his presence in them.
San Andreas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and follow-up The Next Level, Rampage, Skyscraper and Hobbs & Shaw were all costly productions, but have combined to earn billions, while his next effort Red Notice might just be one of Netflix’s most expensive original movies ever. Oh, and he’s also diving into the superhero business with Black Adam.
But as you surely know, the former wrestler isn’t only a big draw at the box office. No, he’s also a big – actually, huge – draw on social media, too. Instagram, in particular, finds the actor with a massive audience and now, he’s hit 200 million followers, which sets a new record and makes him the most-followed man in America.
Of course, Johnson was sure to celebrate the achievement and below, you can see the video he posted shortly after reaching the milestone:
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸
So, another impressive achievement for the man formerly known as The Rock, and being the honest, hard working guy that he is, he has no intentions of sitting back and resting on his laurels. Far from it, in fact.
Rather, Dwayne Johnson has already lined up a whole host of projects to fill his slate with for the next couple of years and if he keeps pumping out movies at the rate he has been, who knows, he may even have 300 million Instagram followers in the not too distant future?
