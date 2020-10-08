Dwayne Johnson Sets New Instagram Record As Followers Hit 200M

After dubbing himself ‘Franchise Viagra’ roughly a decade ago – and rightfully so – thanks to his ability to increase the box office returns of Fast and Furious, Journey and G.I. Joe sequels just by simply being on screen, Dwayne Johnson is now fitting comfortably into his role as the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star and he almost always chooses parts in effects-heavy blockbusters that are usually locks for strong box office business. Again, due to his presence in them.

San Andreas, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and follow-up The Next Level, Rampage, Skyscraper and Hobbs & Shaw were all costly productions, but have combined to earn billions, while his next effort Red Notice might just be one of Netflix’s most expensive original movies ever. Oh, and he’s also diving into the superhero business with Black Adam.

But as you surely know, the former wrestler isn’t only a big draw at the box office. No, he’s also a big – actually, huge – draw on social media, too. Instagram, in particular, finds the actor with a massive audience and now, he’s hit 200 million followers, which sets a new record and makes him the most-followed man in America.

Of course, Johnson was sure to celebrate the achievement and below, you can see the video he posted shortly after reaching the milestone:

So, another impressive achievement for the man formerly known as The Rock, and being the honest, hard working guy that he is, he has no intentions of sitting back and resting on his laurels. Far from it, in fact.

Rather, Dwayne Johnson has already lined up a whole host of projects to fill his slate with for the next couple of years and if he keeps pumping out movies at the rate he has been, who knows, he may even have 300 million Instagram followers in the not too distant future?