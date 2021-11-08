Dwayne Johnson Offers Thoughts On “Director’s Cut” Of Black Adam

2022 is set to be a big year for the DCEU. The Batman is coming out on March 4 and will be followed up by Black Adam on July 29. The latter film will be Dwayne Johnson’s first foray into the superhero genre and should be one of the year’s biggest films. More info has come out regarding Black Adam in recent weeks thanks to the release of a teaser trailer at DC Fandome.

However, plot details are still under wraps, but Johnson recently gave fans a ton of insight into how the film is coming along. He told Collider that he’s seen director Jaume Collet-Serra’s cut of Black Adam and got surprisingly honest.

“I think we’re in a really good place. I think now’s the time … we take our time, yet there has to be some expediency to it because we do have to have the movie ready by next summer,” Johnson said. “I think Jaume delivered a great first cut. Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from the beginning, it had the makings and the bones to be something unique. It all started I think with the ambition, but then it all started with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think that he is an ambitious director. He, again, comes from that cadre of very talented Spanish filmmakers who want to get in and want to disrupt the industry and disrupt craft, and he does it I think in such a great way.”

Despite being happy with the cut of the film, Johnson believes there is still work to be done.

“At this point of the cut, there’s a clear and defining anchor to Black Adam’s code, and I think that’s really important as we look to build out the character, as we look to build out the franchise, as we also look to build out the JSA (Justice Society of America) and introduce them and launch them properly as well,” he added. “I am happy, yet not satisfied, and we will continue to put the work in, and the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago, it was a good indicator of what’s to come.”

Johnson is the star of Black Adam and one of its producers. He has a lot of say with how the final film will look. While DC fans may be concerned with Johnson saying he’s “not satisfied” with the film quite yet, it should be seen as a breath of fresh air that he was so candid. There’s a lot of riding on Black Adam as it’s Johnson’s first time starring in a superhero film. As the movie industry’s biggest star right now, he’s going to want to ensure that the film is of the utmost quality. Johnson recently worked with Collet-Serra on Disney’s Jungle Cruise so the two clearly know how to work together.