Brace yourselves for another dose of our favorite Hollywood bromance. No, not Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman this time. Kevin Hart and Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson are back together on the big screen, this time in the animated adventure, DC League of Super-Pets. Both actors have become famous for roasting each other regularly on screen and on social media since teaming up for 2016’s Central Intelligence.

The two take jabs for just about everything, from each other’s size to outfit choices.

In recent years, they’ve joined forces for other successful flicks, including Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, each with a healthy serving of snarky shenanigans.

In the new animated feature, the two will aptly channel their wisecracking into superhero pets’ heroic and comedic antics. Johnson voices Superman’s dog Krypto, while Hart plays Ace, Batman’s dog who only recently acquired his powers. The former pro-wrestler wasted no time sharing his excitement on Twitter, and, true to form, went to town trolling Hart in his Instagram caption.

“BATMAN 🦇 only THINKS he works alone. He has a sidekick pet dog, named SHITHEAD💩

And SHITHEAD is played by my best friend @kevinhart4real. I play SUPERMAN’s best friend, the one and only KRYTPO 🐕 THIS SUMMER…. the PETS of the JUSTICE LEAGUE will save the world 🌎 🐕 🐢 🐿 🐖 🐩 Can’t wait to deliver this one to you and your families around the world. LET’S HAVE SOME FUN!!!,” he wrote.

As an afterthought, Johnson, who first called Hart his “best friend” on Jimmy Kimmel years ago, added, “🤫 Kevin’s character isn’t called SHITHEAD, but rather a much more cooler, bad ass name: ACE. But I prefer SHITHEAD 😂”

DC League of Super-Pets arrives in theaters on May 20, 2022, and also features the voice talents of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinki, Kate McKinnon, and Diego Luna. The summertime highlight arrives mere months before Johnson suits up as DC’s powerful sorcerer, Black Adam.