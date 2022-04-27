Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Receives Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson received the "Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award" by Warner Bros Pictures in CinemaCon.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson received the “Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award” during the Warner Bros‘ presentation at CinemaCon 2022.

The award was given by Warner Bros. Pictures Chairman Toby Emmerich, after the presentation of Johnson’s DECU film Black Adam and DC League of Super Pets. According to a tweet by AMC Theatres, Johnson was recognized by both CinemaCon and Warner Bros Pictures for his accomplishments over the past 10 years and his partnership as a producer and actor.

“Entertainer of the Decade, @TheRock was recognized by #Cinemacon and @wbpictures for ten years of incredible accomplishments and partnership as a producer and actor.”

Entertainer of the Decade, @TheRock was recognized by #Cinemacon and @wbpictures for ten years of incredible accomplishments and partnership as a producer and actor. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 27, 2022

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starred in numerous films prior to his DCEU debut. He currently has a TV series sitcom on NBC titled Young Rock, starred in the recent Jumanji films and was a reoccurring cast member in the Fast and Furious series.

DC League of Super Pets is set to release on July 29 and Black Adam is set to release in theaters on Oct. 21.

This story is still developing.