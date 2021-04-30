Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Banned From Talking About The SnyderVerse

Over the last month or so, there’s been a flurry of speculation swirling around Dwayne Johnson potentially swooping in to save the SnyderVerse from the scrapheap. The actor is currently shooting Black Adam for Warner Bros. and DC Films, but despite fans pleading for him to get involved, he’s never mentioned the SnyderVerse or Zack Snyder’s Justice League once, either in interviews or on any of his social media accounts.

As the various stories went, The Rock was making Black Adam the way he saw fit without any significant or notable input from the studio brass, which was followed up by reports that the cosmic comic book adaptation would reference events and characters from Zack Snyder’s time as part of the DCEU, as well as rumors that he’d both contacted WB exects about restoring the SnyderVerse and they’d be powerless to stop him from doing so even if they wanted to.

It would be remiss to say that particular trail has gone cold when it never really officially heated up to begin with, at least not publicly on Johnson’s part, but the latest twist in the purported tale is that the action hero has been banned from talking about either the SnyderVerse or Zack Snyder’s Justice League at all.

“Dwayne Johnson is a fan of the Snyder Cut, but because he’s a producer on Black Adam, he too isn’t allowed to discuss or mention the SnyderVerse in any way whatsoever,” claims Small Screen. “He also signed a contract with WB to promote Black Adam across all his social media accounts, which means he’s banned from saying anything about the SnyderVerse online.”

While it certainly fits the narrative that he wants to save the day but finds himself powerless to do so, the very notion of a gag order makes it even harder to separate fact from fiction, especially when the alleged ban flies in the face of previous reports claiming that Johnson has the power to veto the boardroom and incorporate the SnyderVerse into his Black Adam universe. In any case, it’s all very murky behind the scenes at Warner Bros., but one thing you can bank on is that this conversation is far from over.