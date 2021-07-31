Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Work With Vin Diesel Ever Again

Personally and professionally, there are many similarities between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, enough to make it seem as though they’d get on like a house on fire once the former professional wrestler was drafted in to help reboot Fast & Furious as a blockbuster action franchise beginning with the fifth installment.

Both of them are jacked bald dudes with an apparent allergy to sleeves who found their biggest successes in the action genre, they founded their own production companies that have since expanded out of the feature film business and into other areas, while they take a very hands-on role in the development of their own projects, taking producer’s credits as well as top billing. Two muscular, chrome-domed peas in a very large pod, you’d have thought.

However, the alpha males of The Fast Saga just can’t seem to work out their differences, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Fast & Furious 9 would feature the return of Sung Kang’s Han long before it was confirmed – that Johnson is adamant he’ll never work with Diesel ever again in any capacity, not just in the blockbuster franchise that took both of their careers to the next level.

The Rock laughed off Diesel taking credit for his performances as Luke Hobbs with some shade of his own, hinting that he’s done with the main drag of the series. Hopefully that doesn’t mean the end for his spinoffs with Jason Statham, because Diesel wasn’t involved in Hobbs & Shaw at all, a theme Dwayne Johnson will be looking to continue for the rest of his days, even if it means fans won’t get to see the entire band get back together one last time in Fast 10 or 11.