Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed For 2 Sonic The Hedgehog Sequel Roles

There’s been a flurry of rumors and speculation swirling around the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel over the last couple of days, mostly concerning the addition of fan favorite character Knuckles. We already suspected that Tails will be making an appearance in the second installment after dropping by during one of the post-credits scenes, but so far, there’s no official word from returning director Jeff Fowler about whether or not he’s got big plans for the two longtime supporting players.

Of course, Sonic 2 was only given the official green light at the end of May and isn’t expected to hit theaters until 2022, but the first movie convinced the doubters who balked at the horrible initial design for the title hero by winning them over with an entertaining family film that scored enthusiastic reviews from critics and did solid business at the box office.

As you may’ve seen, Dwayne Johnson has emerged as the number one choice to lend his vocal talents to Knuckles, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the actor is actually wanted for two roles in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. We heard from our own sources almost a year ago that the 48 year-old was being eyed for the part of the aforementioned echidna, but Richtman says that he’s also in talks for a live-action character. It’s unclear if he could potentially take on both roles, or if he’d just end up with one, but clearly, Paramount want him involved.

Obviously, this is all going to remain hearsay until we get more concrete information on the project, especially when we don’t even know if Knuckles is for sure going to be in the script. However, if he’s under consideration, then Johnson certainly has the talent to pull it off, seeing as even his own daughter refused to believe he was the voice of Maui in Moana.