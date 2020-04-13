Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed To Play Main Villain In The Mask Sequel

We’ve been hearing a lot about Warner Bros.’ plans for The Mask over the past few months. Though the franchise, based around a mystical mask that gives the wearer reality-altering powers, has been dormant for a long while, the studio is in the midst of resuscitating it. As we’ve reported before, WB’s main plan is to get Jim Carrey back as Stanley Ipkiss to make this a proper sequel to the hit 1994 original. But it seems he won’t be the only A-list star on board.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that the Mask will cameo in Space Jam 2 and Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood, both of which we now know to be true – the studio is hoping to get a high profile name attached to play the villain and one actor they’re eyeing is Dwayne Johnson. It’s unclear who exactly he’d be playing, but it’s said that his character will be an original creation and will attempt to steal the Mask.

The first film’s villain was Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene), a crime boss in Ipkiss’ home of Edge City who ultimately pinches the Mask and uses its power to wipe out his competition. 2004’s Son of the Mask then upped the stakes by bringing Alan Cumming on board as Loki himself, the creator of the Mask, but the world’s collectively decided to agree that that film never existed, so let’s not talk about it.

It’s not just Carrey that the studio hopes to convince to return, either, as they also want Cameron Diaz to reprise her role as Tina Carlyle, Tyrell’s lounge singer girlfriend who ends up with Ipkiss. Of course, the actress has been retied for the past few years, but we’re told that Warner Bros. are going to do their best to get her back. And if the franchise’s original leads and Johnson, or someone of his caliber, are all snapped up for the new Mask, then it could be a very sssmokin’ sequel indeed.