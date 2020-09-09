Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Keanu Reeves In Red Notice Sequel

Netflix’s mega budget action blockbuster Red Notice was scheduled to resume production this month after spending a while on hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, although it remains to be seen if that will still be the case after leading man Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and his entire family had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48 year-old is notorious for his work ethic, and after having spent so long spinning his wheels, there’s no doubt he won’t be happy at the idea of having to further delay his return to the set. It doesn’t bode well for co-star Ryan Reynolds’ schedule, either, with the Deadpool actor currently having no less than thirteen movies in various stages of development, meaning that he’s going to be pretty busy for the foreseeable future.

Plot details are thin on the ground for Red Notice outside of the brief synopsis, but with Netflix shelling out a reported $150 million and roping in A-list megastars Johnson, Reynolds and Gal Gadot to head up the cast, you’d imagine that the streaming giant and writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber are designing the movie with franchise potential in mind.

Tom Cruise was previously rumored to be in talks for a cameo appearance, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Netflix was working on an Extraction sequel and a spinoff for The Witcher before either was officially announced – that Johnson already has his sights set on another legendary action icon for Red Notice 2.

According to our intel, after unsuccessfully trying to get him on board for Hobbs & Shaw, the Jumanji star wants Keanu Reeves for the Red Notice follow-up. While the 56 year-old has fourth installments in The Matrix and John Wick franchises to get out of the way first, the idea of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise sharing the screen in an action flick is the stuff dreams are made of and would surely send the internet into meltdown if it ends up happening.