Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Do A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

Dwayne Johnson may not have officially settled on his next on-camera role once shooting on Black Adam draws to a close, but he’s still determined to maintain his reputation as one of the busiest names in the industry.

In the last couple of weeks alone, he’s signed on to produce and voice Superman’s canine companion Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets, while his Seven Bucks banner are developing a Disney Plus docuseries and high concept actioner Emergency Contact with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II set to star. Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Johnson wants to make a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, yet the tipster provides no additional information or elaboration, so it’s best not boarding the hype train just yet.

Of course, the 49 year-old pretty much just made one of his own anyway, looking at the bare bones of the upcoming Jungle Cruise. In the big budget and effects-heavy blockbuster based on a Disney theme park attraction, Johnson plays a charismatic ship captain who gets roped into a supernatural adventure chasing a mystical MacGuffin, assisted by a pair of British companions, where they face multiple threats from both undead adversaries and established character actors chewing on the scenery as villains. Sound familiar?

On top of that, Richtman has linked Johnson with Transformers, Predator, Terminator , a Universal horror movie, a Conan the Barbarian reboot, an adaptation of video game Quake, an unnamed and nostalgia-driven property, several mystery Disney family films, an Adam Sandler comedy, The Mandalorian and much more over the last few months, none of which have come remotely close to being confirmed, so we’ll add his prospective Pirates of the Caribbean effort to the speculative pile for now and see what happens in the future.