Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Top Billing In All His DCEU Projects

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous people on the planet and the biggest star in Hollywood, so when he appears in anything you can guarantee his face is going to be plastered all over every imaginable piece of promotional material. It also helps that he’s a one man marketing and publicity machine, able to reach hundreds of millions of fans on social media while also balancing one of the busiest schedules in the business.

This is going to be of huge benefit to Warner Bros. and the DCEU, with Black Adam finally set to begin production in less than three weeks. By the time the movie hits the big screen, which might not be until the tail end of next year at the earliest, the studio will be hoping that any and all calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse have subsided, and there are few better qualified candidates to position as the focal point of the shared universe’s bold new era than the man who called himself Franchise Viagra and then backed it up.

You can bet that he’s going to be taking on a huge role in the franchise in the years to come, and insider Daniel Richtman is reporting this week that Johnson wants top billing in all of his DCEU projects, which is admittedly a vague statement to make. Obviously he’s taking top billing in Black Adam seeing as he’s the lead, but the tipster is probably referring to any potential crossovers appearances that he may or may not be making in the future.

Of course, it’s not like he’s going to show up in Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Aquaman 2 and dislodge Zachary Levi or Jason Momoa as the first name in the credits, but if there’s ever another DCEU all-star outing in the vein of Justice League, then you’d expect Dwayne Johnson to be listed first and foremost anyway given his sheer level of popularity and standing in the industry.