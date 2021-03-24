HBO Max Reportedly Interested In Pursuing The SnyderVerse, WB Doesn’t Want It

Streaming service HBO Max and film studio Warner Bros. are both subsidiaries of AT&T’s WarnerMedia, so you’d imagine that there’s a lot of information being exchanged between the two companies.

After all, they’re both owned by the same conglomerate with access to the same media library in terms of developing new content and adapting established brands, so it stands to reason that one can’t forge ahead and announce projects without keeping the other in the loop for risk of stepping on some corporate toes.

That’s what makes the continued discourse surrounding the SnyderVerse such a murky area, because we’ve got no idea what’s going on behind the scenes. DC Films have repeatedly made it clear that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has drawn a line under the filmmaker’s association with the superhero franchise, but there’s been constant talk that it could end up being resurrected on HBO Max.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting that the platform is keen on maintaining the narrative through line established in Justice League alive on the small screen, with the feature films now content to move forward and explore new storytelling avenues, but WB isn’t interested in doing anything more with the SnyderVerse. It’s hard to get a read on what sort of boardroom machinations need to happen in order to make it a reality, too, especially when Zack Snyder admitted that his four-hour epic abandoned the miniseries idea because there were too many legal and contractual issues to wade through in order to refit the comic book blockbuster as what would technically be a TV show.

Needless to say, the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement is far from over, and with Justice League proving to be a major success story for HBO Max, there’s definitely more interest than ever in certain circles from picking up where those multiple cliffhangers left off.