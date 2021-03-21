Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Turn Rampage Into A Trilogy

During his ascendancy to the very top of the Hollywood A-list, Dwayne Johnson has built a reputation for starring in effects-driven blockbusters with one or two-word titles that come loaded with franchise potential and do decent business at the box office, but any further installments never seem to materialize.

We’ve seen it happen with his passion project Hercules, Die Hard knockoff Skyscraper, disaster epic San Andreas and video game adaptation Rampage. The latter currently ranks as the third highest-grossing console-to-screen translation in history after raking in $428 million globally, delivering exactly what you’d expect from a big budget creature feature that involves Johnson teaming up with a gigantic albino ape to battle a flying wolf and a horned crocodile.

It’s not a great movie by any stretch of the imagination, but if you’re on board with the premise and don’t mind some wooden acting and flimsy plotting, then there’s plenty of enjoyment to be had. A sequel has never officially been announced despite director Brad Peyton admitting that he’s got plenty of ideas should it ever end up happening, but insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the leading man wants to turn it into an entire trilogy.

Quite where Johnson is supposed to find all this time is anybody’s guess when he’s got Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and Black Adam on the horizon, never mind the multiple Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji sequels Richtman has previously reported to be in development in addition to a vaguely-defined ‘nostalgic franchise’, but he’s the world’s most popular and hardest-working actor that typically tends to get his own way, so if he wants to make two more Rampages then there’s really nobody that’s going to put their foot down and tell him no.